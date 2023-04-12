Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull Promo: Watch how Haarsh Limbachiyaa teases Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new upcoming entertainment-based show, which is all set to take the audience on a fun rollercoaster ride. The format of the show is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. Hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak, the show is all set to grace our screens this month, and the audience can expect their favorite celebs to grace this show. The show has already created a buzz even before its premiere, and the makers have also released a new promo sharing a glimpse of the first episode.

Now, Colors TV shared a new promo of Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull on its official Instagram handle. As the promo starts, we see Rubina Dilaik, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and others making an entry on the stage of the show. We then see host Haarsh Limbachiyaa taking a dig at Karan and Teejasswi and saying, "Bhediya aur Naagin ki shaadi kab hone wali hai." The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor then teases Haarsh and says, "Teri hogayi na." Replying to this, Haarsh says, "Isiliye mei chahata hu koi khush na rahe." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

We see Gaurav Dubey dressed as a woman and teasing Arjun Bijlani and saying, "Arjun Bijlani TV pe hi nahi samne bhi zhingur lagta hai." We also see Sumbul Touqeer on the stage of the show and she says, "Mei bohot zyada excited thi yeh show pe aane." Punit then replies, "Pehli baar dekha hai bezzati karwane koi itna excited hota hai." Haarsh then quickly takes a dig at Sumbul and says, "Sumbul ko bezzati ka itna darr hota toh voh Bigg Boss thodi karti." We then see Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam laughing out loud.

The caption of this promo reads, "Entertainment ki hogi nahi koi kami, jab hogi iss ghar mein mehmaano ki entry. Dekhiye #EntertainmentKiRaatHousefull, 15 April se, roz raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull will be hosted by Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show will premiere on April 15 at 10 pm on Colors and will air every day at 10 pm.

