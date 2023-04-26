Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull Promo: Watch how Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa torture Neha Kakkar

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new entertainment-based show that premiered very recently and promises to be a fun rollercoaster ride. Since it first aired on April 15, the show only generated positive reviews from the viewers. The show’s format is a little different than usual comedy reality shows. It is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. The first episode saw Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare having a gala time on the show.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull

The recent promo of Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull released by Colors TV on their official social media handle promises to be a laughter riot. Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh will be the guests for the night. The video shows Neha Kakkar in a black tee shirt and blue denim trying to exchange garland with her husband Rohanpreet. She covers her head with a pink shimmery dupatta and Archana Gautam is seen throwing flowers over them. However, Neha and Rohanpreet keep getting electric shocks which are controlled by Punit and Haarsh. Unable to take it anymore, Neha says, “Bandh karo ye torture, humein shock ki zaroorat nahi hai.”

Reaction of fans

The video is uploaded with the caption, “Iss shaadi mein, dulha aur dulhan ko lagenge zordaar jhatke. Dekhiye #EntertainmentKiRaatHousefull, Mon-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors par.” It is evident from the comment section how much viewers enjoy watching the show. One comment reads, “Bohot achha show hai bohot achha.” Others, mostly fans of Neha are excited to see the couple on the show and wrote, “NehuPreet is the cutest.”

Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull is hosted by Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show airs every day at 10 pm.

