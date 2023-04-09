Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull: Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the show?

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new reality entertainment-based show which will see several popular celebs playing fun games. In this show, two brothers, played by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, will be assigned a task by their grandmother. Their challenge involves challenging the guests with games, pranks, and punishments. Popular actors like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, among others, will participate. Along with them, there are a few names who reportedly will be seen as the first guests of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull first guests:

According to Telly Chakkar's report, Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty will be seen as the first guest on Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. Reportedly, the two celebs will grace the show to promote their film School College Ani Life which is slated to release on April 14, 2023. Starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, School College Ani Life portrays the story of a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. However, an official confirmation of Tejasswi and Rohit gracing Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is still awaited.

About Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull:

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull premieres on April 15 at 10:00 p.m.

About School College Ani Life:

School College Ani Life depicts a glimpse of strong friendship, close relationships within the family, and the turbulences that occur in a love story. The film also promises to be a romantic story and is a family entertainer. Backed by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah, School College Ani Life also stars Jitendra Joshi in a pivotal role. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, School College Ani Life will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Tejasswi Prakash wins LG Refrigerators presents Stunningly Stylish Actress - TV