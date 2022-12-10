Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh recreate the popular Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi pose; See PIC

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in the Indian television industry. The talented actors, who played the central characters Dev and Sonakshi in the popular Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, earned immense love from the audiences with their impeccable chemistry. Recently, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh confirmed that they are soon joining hands once again for a new project. The duo's update came out as a big surprise for their fans and ITV audiences. Shaheer and Erica recreate Dev and Sonakshi's famous pose

Recently, Erica Fernandes took to their official Instagram handle and shared a new picture with Shaheer Sheikh, in which they were seen recreating Dev and Sonakshi's famous pose from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. "Same Same but Different. swipe to see. @shaheernsheikh," she captioned her post The new picture, which is reportedly clicked on the sets of Erica and Shaheer's new project together, features the stars in new, stylish looks. Erica Fernandes looks gorgeous in a red bodycon strap dress and minimal accessories, while Shaheer Sheikh looks dapper in the Indian airforce uniform. The duo's new picture has left the loyal fans of the Sony TV show, totally excited. Check out Erica Fernandes's Instagram post below:

Erica and Shaheer's new project If the reports are to be believed, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are teaming up for a music video, which is currently under production. The untitled music video will narrate a unique love story in the backdrop of the Indian Airforce. The makers are expected to announce the title of the music video and other details, in a couple of days. Erica and Shaheer's new project is expected to be released around New Year 2023.

