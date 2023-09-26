Erica Fernandes expresses gratitude to makers as Kasauti Zindagi Kii completes 5 years: 'What a ride...'

Popular television actress Erica Fernandes is known for her role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr. Sonakshi Bose. She later became part of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the year 2018, opposite Parth Samthaan. The actress recently shared a picture, expressing her gratitude to the show's team and crew as Kasautii Zindagii Kii completed 5 years on television. In her caption, she reflected on her journey, the show, and extended her thanks to the fans for their love.

Erica Fernandes thanks team Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress posted a heartfelt caption, thanking both the team and the fans for their love toward her character and the show. She captioned the post, "On May 30th, 2018, I began my journey as Prerna Sharma. It's been 5 years since we first aired, and what a ride it's been! I've grown, learned, and experienced moments that have truly shaped me. These 5 years have blessed me with wonderful friendships and memories I'll hold close to my heart forever. A big thank you to everyone who showered our show and characters with so much love and appreciation. You all truly amplify the celebration!"

Here Take a Look

Her fans also appreciated her role and commented on her achievements. A fan wrote, "But you are always Ms. Sonakshi Bose for me everything about her was on point and very much relatable." Another fan wrote, "It's 5 Yrs Anniversary of KZK2 nd 6 Yrs Anniversary of KRPKAB S2." A third fan commented, "You were just something else as Prerna Sharma but your most iconic character is Dr. Sonakshi Bose..... that's the kind of character people should take inspiration from. What a graceful and strong personality miss Bose holds....and krpkab toh as we all know is such a beautiful story we could watch it on repeat which we obviously do." Another fan commented, "PRERNA ANURAG BASU FOREVER."

Some of her fans commented on her role as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke show that was also popular on televion.

Erica Fernandes Work Front

Erica Fernandes is known for her roles in television shows. She also appeared in the Bollywood film, Bablu Happy Hai. Apart from these, the actress has several films down South to her credit. She won Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face 2011.

