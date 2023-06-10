Erica Fernandes flaunts her perfectly shaped abs in this dance workout video

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses who captivated the hearts of the audience with her good looks and unique style. She gained a lot of popularity after Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she played Sonakshi. The actress entertained the audience for a while now by doing several shows and regional films as well. She is also very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress posted a video where she is seen flaunting her abs as she grooves to a peppy track.

Erica Fernandes's recent video

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is known to set fire with her posts and they go viral as soon as she uploads them. Today, Erica uploaded a video where she is seen in a floral lehenga in a pastel shade. The actress flaunts her perfectly shaped abs as she grooves to 'Window Taley'. The actress kept her hair open and her flawless moves will keep her fans hooked. Uploading the video she wrote, "Rediscovering Momentum and Flexibility through the Dance Workout"

Take a look at Erica Fernandes's video here:

Reaction of fans

Fans went gaga over the video. Reacting to the post, one user wrote in the comment section, "Too Superb Outlook in stunning #floral #blouse with mesmerising beauty #always beyond other #personalities." Another wrote, "You are just amazing!" Others also commented on her stunning figure.

Erica Fernandes's professional life:

Erica Fernandes started her career in the showbiz world as a model. Then she ventured into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost. She essayed the role of Sonakshi in the show and starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The actress then did Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel. Along with this, Erica did several successful music videos with popular actors. Erica made her debut in the OTT space with the short film 'The Haunting'.

