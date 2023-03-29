Erica Fernandes radiates elegance in orange dress; Fans go crazy: PICS

Erica Fernandes is among one of the most popular and talented actresses in the television industry, who has gained recognition in a short span of time. Her character as Dr. Sonakshi Bose of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi made her a household name and is still fresh in the audience's mind. She is very active on her social media handles and keeps updating her fans regarding her whereabouts.

Recently, the actress has shifted to Dubai from Mumbai and keeps travelling to India due to work commitments.

Erica took to her Instagram and posted a pic in a glamorous avatar. In the latest pic, Erica is seen wearing an orange wrap dress with a golden bracelet on her wrist giving her a stunning and classy look. She kept it casual with black slippers on her feet. It seems her new base in Dubai is suiting her well.

"Morning gram," the post read.

About Erica's work front

Erica began her career in the regional film industry with Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. In 2016, she made her television debut in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi along with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar and became a household name. Her onscreen chemistry with Shaheer was adored by the audience. Then, she played the role of Prerna Sharma opposite Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which was aired in 2018.

Erica also appeared in several music videos like Juda Kar Diya, Maula, and many more.

