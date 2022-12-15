Erica Fernandes shares a glimpse of how an actor's life is; WATCH

Erica Fernandes is one of the greatest actresses in the telly industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her good looks and unique style. She gained a lot of popularity after Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she played Sonakshi. The actress entertained the audiences for a while now by doing several shows and regional films as well. However, she is also very active on social media as keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Erica shares how an actor’s life is

Recently, Erica took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of how an actor’s life actually is. In the video, she can be seen getting ready and along with that taking a nap. She mentioned that she couldn't sleep because of her tight shooting schedule and travelling. Her caption read as, "When you gotta do what you gotta do...#LifeOfAnActor#Blessed.” As soon as she shared the video, her friends from industry and fans were quick to respond and agreed that an actor’s life is never easy. Well, it’s inspiring how they tirelessly work just to keep us entertained and we wish Erica a good health. Here’s the video

About Erica Erica has been away from the screens for quite some time now. But the actress is connected to her fans and never misses an opportunity to surprise them with her amazing pictures. On the professional front, she entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost. After that she did the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay which was loved by the viewers. She was also featured in some music videos.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh recreate the popular Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi pose; See PIC