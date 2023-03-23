Erica Fernandes shares her experience of shifting to Dubai from India: 'It's like learning all over again..'

Popular actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Telly world and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops and outstanding style. She often shares pictures and videos on social media with her fans to stay connected with them. The actress entertained audiences for a while now by doing several shows and regional films as well. However, not many know that Erica has now shifted from India and is living in Dubai presently. It’s been several months since she shifted her base to Dubai, and her time in the new place has been enriching.

Erica Fernandes talks about living in Dubai:

Now in a conversation with a publication, Erica Fernandes shared her experience of shifting to Dubai from India. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi said that she was looking for growth and she felt a little stagnated. Erica shared she wanted to do more for which it was needed to take the next step and she revealed that a lot is happening in Dubai. Speaking about living in Dubai, Erica shared that she doesn't feel she has moved out of her comfort zone as Dubai has always been her home as her family lives there.

Erica also spilled beans on how is she managing her work by staying in Dubai. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress said she keeps traveling to India quite often for work commitments. Erica thinks it's faster for her to reach from Dubai to Mumbai on set than from Goregaon to Naigaon. Further commenting on her experience of living in Dubai, Erica said, My experience has been outstanding for the past few months as a resident, It is always a learning process, and when you move to another country, it is like learning all over again, and the adventures are very different”

Erica Fernandes's professional life:

Erica Fernandes entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost. She essayed the role of Sonakshi in the show and starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The actress then did Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel. In this daily soap, Erica essayed Prerna and was seen opposite Parth Samthaan. Along with this, Erica did several successful music videos with popular actors. Erica will soon be seen in an OTT show.

