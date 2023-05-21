Erica Fernandes's scary look will surely send shivers down your spine; Actress jokes 'Hopefully I find a date'

Popular actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Telly world and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops and outstanding style. She often shares pictures and videos on social media with her fans to stay connected with them. The actress entertained audiences for a while now by doing several shows and regional films as well. Though she has been away from the screens for a while now but is still connected to her fans through her social media.

Erica Fernandes's new post:

A few hours ago, Erica Fernandes took to her social media handle and shared an interesting social media post. Erica shared a scary picture of herself wherein we see she is wearing black eye lenses and have a black liquid on her teeth. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress's hair is damp, and she is seen making a scary face as she poses for the snaps. Sharing this spine-chilling photo, Erica penned a hilarious caption and wrote, "Hopefully I find a date with this selfie." Fans and friends have flooded her comment section and have penned hilarious comments.

Take a look at her PIC here-

Erica Fernandes's professional life:

Erica Fernandes entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on the small screen that gave her career a boost. She essayed the role of Sonakshi in the show and starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The actress then did Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel. In this daily soap, Erica essayed Prerna and was seen opposite Parth Samthaan. Along with this, Erica did several successful music videos with popular actors. Erica will soon be seen in an OTT show.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Erica Fernandes: 5 drool-worthy PICS of her in a bikini that will leave you stunned