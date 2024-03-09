Embark on a captivating journey into the world of Turkish dramas, a genre that has not only found its way into the hearts of audiences worldwide but has also established a devoted fan base in India. These dramas, known for their compelling narratives and captivating storytelling, delve into universal themes of justice, love, and family values, striking a chord with viewers of all ages.

Given their widespread appeal, many Turkish dramas have even been remade in Hindi, further cementing their popularity on the Indian television landscape. Join us as we explore a curated list of the best Turkish shows, ranging from popular romantic comedies to underrated thrillers, providing the perfect binge-worthy escape for your weekend entertainment.

Erkenci Kuş (Daydreamer)

Let's start with a love story called Day Dreamer, which has really good reviews e online. It's directed by Cagri Bayrak and Aytac Cicek. The show is set in a picturesque place called Kuzguncuk. The main character, Sanem, wants to be a writer and have exciting adventures. But her parents want her to get a job or get married. To avoid that, she takes a job in advertising and ends up falling in love with her boss.

This show has 51 episodes and first came out in 2018-2019. You can also watch it in Hindi, as it's been dubbed in different languages.

Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne? (What is Fatmagül's fault?)

Next up is "Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?" (What is Fatmagül's Fault?). It's a story that unfolds over two seasons and 80 episodes, filled with emotions about justice, revenge, class differences, and love. The talented duo Ece Yörenç and Melek Gençoğlu wrote this moving tale. The show revolves around Fatmagül, a woman who is gang-raped by 4 drunk men and is forced to marry one of her attackers from a wealthy family. Even though her attackers are powerful men in the country, Fatmagül keeps fighting for justice. This heartbreaking Turkish drama has even been turned into a movie and is a great choice for those looking for a break from rom-com.

Dirilis: Ertugrul

Dirilis: Ertugrul, translated as Resurrection: Ertugrul, is a Turkish show that mixes history and adventure. It is one of the most viewed Turkish dramas aired on Netflix.

The series tells the story of Ertugrul, a Turkish warrior from the 13th century famous for being one of the best fighters of his time and the father of Osman, who founded the Ottoman Empire. Ertugrul is a determined man who wants to bring peace and fairness to his people. He faces challenges from the Crusaders, the Byzantines, and the Mongols. In the middle of all this, he also struggles between his love life and his destiny. This show, spanning over five seasons, has everything – great acting, intense fight scenes, and love stories.

Love Me as I Am

Now, let's talk about Love Me as I Am. If you are a fan of typical Hindi television series, which mostly revolves around a rich girl falling for a poor boy or vice versa, then this series is what you need. The story revolves around Aysem, a girl from a small town, and Omer, the son of a wealthy businessman who meets at university. They believe they can handle their dreams, love, and challenges together, choosing a lasting connection over short-term relationships driven by youthful passion. Viewers online appreciate how the characters evolve and grow throughout the series.

Behzat Ç

Now, let's explore a detective series- Behzat Ç: An Ankara Detective Story. The show revolves around a police chief facing personal troubles and official disapproval, leading an uneasy team in the Ankara Police Force.

While the episodes typically explore weekly murders and crimes, the underlying theme is a showdown between Behzat Ç and the corrupt officials and bureaucrats in the department. Fans appreciate the intriguing plot twists, thrilling actions, and impressive acting. With three seasons, it's definitely worth a watch for those seeking an interesting series.

Vatanim Sensin (Wounded Love)

The last on the list is Vatanim Sensin, translated as Wounded Love, a highly-rated drama that combines history and romance.

Azize faces tough challenges with her three children and mother-in-law. She navigates the hardships of war and the absence of her beloved husband, whom she deeply cherishes. The series unfolds a story of war, love, greed, treason, and sacrifice.

Online fans describe it as a treasure and a classic, appreciating the heartfelt love story between Hilal and Leon, as well as Cevdet and Azize. This show spans two seasons and is sure to captivate your emotions.

Which one are you picking to watch this weekend?

Now that you have a comprehensive list of Turkish dramas to watch this month do not waste time scrolling through your watchlist. Pick one from this list and start binge-watching tonight.

