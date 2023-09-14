'Every year December is going to haunt us': Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naazz on Tunisha Sharma's demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naazz has been in the headlines for a long time due to her personal and professional life. It was December 2022 when Falaq Naazz and her brother Sheezan Khan were all over the news because of Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. For the uninformed, Sheezan's ex-girlfriend, Tunisha died by suicide on the sets of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and Sheezan was booked in abetment to suicide case. After being behind bars for more almost 70 days, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. During this, Falaq stood like a strong pillar in support of her brother and family.

Falaq Naazz recalls the time when Sheezan was in jail

In a recent interview with Times of India, Falaq Naazz opened up on how her close friend Tunisha Sharma's demise affected her emotionally and spoke about the time when Sheezan Khan was locked in jail. She shared, "I can’t describe the moment what Sheezan has been through in words and what we all went through during that period. I just pray to God nobody goes through it. It was a very difficult phase and it is impossible to explain in words."

Falaq Naazz on Tunisha Sharma's demise:

Talking about Tunisha Sharma's death, she said, "There’s an emptiness in life now and every year December is going to haunt us. No one can fill the emptiness and the time we spent was beautiful." Falaq continued, "All the time that I’ve spent with her was beautiful and I want to remember it always like that. I miss her a lot and at each and every moment, I miss her. Even during Bigg Boss, there were days when I would miss her a lot because there were situations in the house which reminded me of her. She can never be removed from the heart."

Falaq Naazz talks about struggling to give an audition

Falaq Naazz even confessed that after Tunisha's demise, it became very difficult for her to say dialogues, and lines and couldn’t give auditions as she had lost her confidence. She said it was the month of April when she was supposed to record an audition and her brother was at home. Falaq revealed how she was trying to record her auditions but just couldn’t say the lines. The actress mentioned that she started crying inconsolably and gave some 12-13 takes. Falaq said, "Sheezan came to me and calmed me down but I couldn’t understand what was happening to me." She mentioned that Bigg Boss was offered to her at the correct time and the show helped her regain her confidence.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

