‘Everyone’s reaction you see…’, Gautam Gulati on if his fights with Prince Narula on Roadies 19 are scripted

Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand is currently entertaining fans with its tasks, the competitive spirit of the contestants, and the gang rivalry. The current season, hosted by Sonu Sood has Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, and Rhea Chakraborty as the gang leaders. Each gang is giving its best, but it goes without saying one or the other always falls in the back. While this leads to fights between the gangs, the gang leaders are also seen caught up in war of words. In fact, this season, viewers have witnessed a lot of fights among the gang leaders.

Are the fights on Roadies 19 scripted?

Viewers often wonder if reality shows are scripted and everyone acts accordingly. It is an ongoing debate for almost every reality show on TV. Given there were too many fights this season, they are having the same thoughts about Roadies this year. ETimes caught up with Gautam Gulati, one of the gang members to ask him about the same. However, he refuted this and said, “Whatever people do on reality shows is because they want to. I’ve entered as a new gang leader on the show, I always knew I would do one thing, I’ll listen to my heart. I do what I like and that’s what I did on the show.”

He further continued, "I was never told by anyone what to do on Roadies, if I'm ever told what to do, then I will never do that show. I can't function like that. When I'm doing a reality show, I want to be myself and do things I have in my mind or it is naturally coming to me, that's what reality is. There's nothing scripted and everyone's reaction you're seeing on the show is real."

Gautam Gulati on his fights with Prince Narula

The gang leader also addressed his fights with Prince. He shared that he did what he felt was right since this is his first season. "Joh mere taste mein aaya, I just positively managed. Whatever problem I've faced, I handled it in a calm way without losing my temper. I handled things in a nice and positive way," concluded Gautam.

MTV Roadies premieres every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Viewers can also stream it on JioCinema at any time.

