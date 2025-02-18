EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Sidhu, Mahir Pandhi CONFIRMED to lead Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta-backed show

Actors turned producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are prominent names in the entertainment world. From acting in various projects to offering new projects to talented stars, the couple has built an empire and continues to offer a platform to many. After giving opportunities to many, the talented duo is back with another anticipated show, Tujhse Hai Aashiqui. Pinkvilla now has an exclusive update about this show that will surely leave fans excited.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Sidhu and Mahir Pandhi have been locked in to play the lead roles in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming drama Tujhse Hai Aashiqui. While speculations were rife about their casting, Pinkvilla has learned that they are confirmed to essay the lead roles and will soon step in to essay their characters.

Speaking about these three talented faces, all three have garnered immense fan following after their stint in previous shows. Abhishek Kumar became a household name after his stint in Ravi and Sargun's produced show Udaariyaan. However, it was his stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 due to which he gained a massive fanbase. He was then seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. At present, the actor is seen in the hit cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2.

Meanwhile, Amandeep Sidhu, who showcased her stint in several shows such as Chashni, Choti Sarrdaarni and more, was last seen in Ravi and Sargun's show Badall Pe Paon Hai. Similarly, Mahir Pandhi was also seen last in Ravi and Sargun's produced show Vanshaj.

Coming back to the dynamic duo, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have produced numerous films and shows over the years. Their first Television-produced show was Udaariyaan. They have successfully bankrolled many hit Television shows such as Junooniyatt, Dalchini, Badall Pe Paon Hai and more.

They recently launched two hit shows Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei and Lovely Lolla on their YouTube channel Dreamiyata Dramaa. Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, starring Ayesha Khan and Karan V Grover is receiving immense love from the audience.

