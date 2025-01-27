EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity MasterChef contestant Tejasswi Prakash's midnight cravings with her cousins will definitely make you miss yours; WATCH

As Tejasswi Prakash is showcasing her culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef, the actress also flaunted her cooking skills in an exclusive segment with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, Tejasswi prepared a lip-smacking sandwich and went down memory lane. She recalled cooking delicacies at midnight with her cousins and it's too relatable.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Tejasswi shared that she cooked a dish on Celebrity MasterChef that turned out to be really well. However, she mentioned that she could not disclose that dish yet. When asked which dish reminds her of her childhood, Tejasswi revealed "Sheera" takes her back to her childhood.

Tejasswi Prakash disclosed how if the sheera would cool down she would add milk to make it semi thick and then eat it. She elaborated on how sheera is a quick dish to make.

The actress added, "I have an elder cousin brother. Whenever we cousins met, we used to tell ghost stories to each other till morning. We used to sleep together and tell ghost stories. During this, if we felt hungry, we used to go to the kitchen together because since everyone used to be scared because of the ghost stories."

Tejasswi mentioned that she and her cousins would then make "sheera" together at midnight. She credited her brother for making amazing sheera and shared how at night the meal used to taste even better.

Advertisement

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

In the same Behind the Success interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi Prakash recalled her journey in the entertainment industry, her relationship with Karan Kundrra, her family, her childhood, and her success.

Speaking about her work life, Tejasswi Prakash is currently a part of the hit cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef. Judged by Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, celebrated chef Ranveer Brar and filmmaker Farah Khan. Along with Tejasswi, several celebrities such as Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli and many others are a part of this show.

Before Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi did several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Naagin 6, Bigg Boss 18, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and many more. She even showcased her acting mettle in several films.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash has crush on THIS model; Tells Karan Kundra that she would marry her one day