EXCLUSIVE CID VIDEO: What made Dayanand Shetty doubt his 'good looks'?

CID 2 is back, and audiences are already in love with the new season. Although the show returned after a six-year hiatus, it never felt like it was gone off air, as ardent fans binge-watched the repeat episodes. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dayanand Shetty shared how audiences love the show and mentioned that he is not 'good-looking.'

In an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, Dayanand Shetty explained that fans demanded CID's return on social media and manifested it. He mentioned that every character of CID is loved and that the audience wanted to see each character. He said, "Although our face is not good-looking people like us (laughs). Hard faces but soft-hearted."

Shivaji Satam revealed that some audience told them, "You have given us our childhood back." The veteran explained how childhood is always filled with beautiful and fond memories and we are a part of everybody's good memories.

Dayanand Shetty even shared how there are many singers, musicians, actors, and politicians who watch the show. He admitted that they are surprised when they learn that these busy people watch the show. Shetty shared that people often asked them about CID's return and expressed how happy he feels as many people from different strata watch the show.

He said, "It's really a proud thing for us that somewhere in life, we have reached out to people's hearts. We didn't do much; we just worked. But as many worked sincerely in our team; I think that chord struck with the audience."

CID's first season premiered in 1998 and achieved the milestone of 1500 episodes. The show went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India. The crime-based thriller show's second season debuted on Television on December 21, 2024. CID airs every Saturday and Sunday.

