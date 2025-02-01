EXCLUSIVE: Former contestant Sana Raees Khan on Bigg Boss 18 winner: 'I don't really know who is Karan Veer Mehra'

Sana Raees Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss Season 17, is a well-known name in the Television industry. By profession, Sana is a reputed lawyer who has handled several top cases so far. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we questioned Sana whether she watched Bigg Boss 18, the latest season of the controversial reality show. Upon being asked, Sana revealed not watching the show and claimed she didn't know who Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Sana Raees Khan whether she watched Bigg Boss 18 and whether she was rooting for Karan Veer Mehra's win. Answering this, Sana disclosed, "Honestly, I didn't watch the season. I have not watched my own episode also. I don't really know who is Karan Veer and all this. I don't know what has happened in the season."

Sana Raees Khan continued, "My life is such that I'm travelling either I'm in Supreme Court and it's daily up down. I'm always travelling for work." She shared how it is "impossible" for her to keep track of reality shows.

After Bigg Boss Season 17, Sana Raees Khan was absent from Television. The audience was really anticipating to see her in another reality show. While talking to Pinkvilla, Sana revealed that she will soon return to Television screens with her own show which will soon be released on a big channel.

Spilling details about her upcoming show, the lawyer shared that it will be a non-fictional format show which will be based on legal proceedings on controversial cases.

For the uninformed, Sana was recently feliciated as the top lawyer from India at the World Lawyer Forum. When asked how it feels to receive this honour, she expressed, "It feels incredible. When your work is appreciated not just in the country but globally that makes you realize that you are on the right path." The Bigg Boss 17 fame mentioned that she spoke about topics such as Intellectual Property Rights (ITR) and disclosed that it was a successful forum.

Speaking about Sana Raees Khan's stint in Bigg Boss 17, the lawyer was among the popular contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

