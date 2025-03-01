EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Hitesh Bharadwaj shares his feelings on reuniting with parents after a year; spills beans on new projects

Hitesh Bharadwaj won hearts after essaying the role of Rajat Thakkar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After his stint on the show concluded, the actor finally returned to his hometown, Mathura and reunited with his parents after a year. While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Hitesh revealed the reason for not being able to meet his parents and his emotions on returning to his hometown Mathura, and also spilled beans on his upcoming projects.

When asked why it took him a year to reunite with his parents, Hitesh Bharadwaj told Pinkvilla, "Due to workload and project commitments, it became very difficult to find time. I always try to meet my family, but my schedule was such that I couldn't make it earlier. Last year, I was busy with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin."

He continued, "I try to meet my family after every project, but sometimes I don't find the time, and I regret that. So whenever a project wraps up, the first thing I do is come to my city, Mathura. I feel nice and extremely happy after meeting people here."

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame emphasised how being connected to the roots is important, and whenever he returns to Mathura, it helps him to unlearn things and characters. He elaborated that people in Mathura have innocence and purity, and somehow, he feels connected to them.

Hitesh remembered nukkad natak (street theatre) and theatre from his struggling days in Mathura. He shared how every time he plans to leave Mathura after meeting his parents, he leaves with a spirit to do better work.

The actor shared, "Now when I return, I will feel I'm the same Hitesh who left 12 years ago in train to try my luck in Mumbai. " Hitesh said, "I'm very glad that I'm a part of this city. Whenever I come to Mathura and see Shree Krishna and take his blessings, somewhere I feel that I'm a zero and not a hero, but after going from here, I think of becoming a hero again."

Spilling beans on his future professional plans, Hitesh shared, "I haven't signed any projects yet, but I am currently reading a couple of scripts. There's also something in non-fiction space, but I'm exploring. I'm figuring out how I can do something good for my audience."

The Udaariyaan actor explained, "After my last show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, taking up any new project is more of a responsibility and commitment rather than just signing a contract. However, whenever I return to the screen, I'll make sure that I don't disappoint my fans and the people who see me and like me, and I deliver something good to them."

Apart from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Hitesh has also been a part of Udaariyaan, Aankh Micholi and a few other shows.