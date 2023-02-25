EXCLUSIVE: Kajal Chonkar REACTS to accusations of physical abuse by 'husband' Aashish Bhardwaj

Mithai actor Aashish Bhardwaj has been accused by actress Kajal Chonkar of not accepting him as a wife publicly. Kajal, who was seen in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, has responded to accusations by him of 'physical abuse' and 'mental torture'. Aashish and Kajal have been married for the past six months, and in this interview, she spoke about the FIR registered against Aashish by her, her abortion, and Aashish's family's response toward her. Excerpts from the interview:

On accusations of her deleting his contacts

As a wife, I always wanted to encourage him and shared my contacts from Amazon prime with him. I referred him to many casting directors too and told him that Ashish Bhardwaj is my fiance and please consider him, then why would I delete his contacts? I haven't deleted his contacts. One night, we were talking and I told him that I delete my chats because my I-phone has storage issues, and I suggested he do the same. I didn't delete anything. On accusations of her being insecure

I have never been insecure about him, in fact, he's uncomfortable with me and these accusations are baseless. I know Aashish, he has a very clean character and I know he will never cheat on me. I have faith in him. I also spoke to his co-actors and always initiated meet-ups at home with his friends. I cannot stop a 6 feet person from going somewhere out. On accusations of being physically violent with him

I have no idea about those scratches on his face. I scratched him but on his back because he was on me, and strangling my neck. In defense, I scratched him on his back but my nails were chipped, so it hurt me. It wasn't intentional. Also, about the audition, he's saying that I did not let him go, because he did not want to go. He told me that he has a burden of this case, and how he will manage court visits and shoot simultaneously. He said that he is taking a break and will resume giving auditions once the case is lifted. Why was he strangling you?

He was having a breakdown because of his fight with his sister, and I intervened to stop the fight, but he said, don't interfere and grabbed me by my neck and pushed me onto the bed. When I pushed him then he got those marks. The pictures he has shared of the marks on his face are not by me. If I scratch then the marks of 3-4 nails will be in the same area, I don't know when they were clicked, when did he get the medical check-up done, and when did he file the NC on my name. When you recommended him, why didn't you mention him as your fiance and not your husband?

Ashish and I were not publicly out and he said that he would get engaged after I withdrew the case. I'd filed an FIR. Aashish and I were neighbours and almost lived together, and when he got the show Mithai as the male lead, unfortunately, around the same time, I got pregnant. It's not because he got Mithai show but because I got pregnant that I stressed him to make our marriage public. It wasn't because of his fame, even I was working on a Star Plus show and getting recognition. That was my first debut show. I agree that I would go on sets unannounced and beg him to meet because he just vanished after February 7, and I was left alone when I was pregnant. On accusations of her threatening to ruin his career

If I had to do that I would have posted all this on social media when he was doing the show, Mithai. And, if I had to ruin his career, then why did he marry me? On accusations of bringing their personal lives out in public

It's a family matter and even I want to sort this out internally but nobody is responding to me. Aashish is not answering my calls. He is the one who is demanding that I get a divorce from him. I've never said that and I don't want a divorce from him, nor do I need any kind of money (75 lakhs) from him. I am interested in him because he is my husband.

On Aashish's claim that he did not accompany her for the abortion

No, that's absolutely wrong. I have all the medical proofs that state he was there with me for the abortion. He had signed the abortion papers. As a pregnant girl, somebody who is not texting me, answering my calls, where will I go? The only place I knew he will be at is his show's set, then where else will I go? One of the staff members from the set asked me what was the problem but I didn't say anything because I did not want Aashish's name to get spoiled. I managed to speak to Aashish and told him privately that the abortion wasn't cleared and how do we go about it because it was just him with whom I could talk about this because it was our baby. He wasn't supportive and did not return home that day and the next day, I had to again drop on his set. On what the families are saying

I just have my mother, who wishes my marriage to work and has lots of expectations. She wants Aashish and his family to accept my marriage. What is wrong with making our marriage public? Marriage doesn't bring your career to a standstill. It's not something to be ashamed of. In fact, he should be proud of it. He says that he is a young actor and if he announces his marriage then his fan following will reduce and he won't get any work. Has anyone reached out to you from his family?

Not yet but I am hoping someone will reach out to me because I want to sort this out. He says that he has a big family so why does nobody know about me? Did you try to get in touch with his family members before posting your marriage certificate on social media?

Yes, I did. They said that if I went ahead and posted it, Aashish won't share or re-post. The family also doesn't want this marriage to come out in the public. They always said that as soon as I withdraw the case, we will announce that you and Aashish are married. Later, they weren't bothered about the case and said that as soon as I returned from my shoot in November last year, they would get us engaged and make it public. I was happy that the family accepted me. When I returned from the shoot, they said that I will have to withdraw the case first, this made me very suspicious. Then I asked my lawyer how much time it would take, and she said it would be withdrawn by February 13. I did not share this with Aashish because I wanted to give him this news as a Valentine's Day surprise. However, I shared this with Aashish's sister. In between, I didn't have any idea about him getting a scratch, getting a medical check-up done and getting NC done on my name. I had no idea about him doing these weird things behind my back.