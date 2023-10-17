Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat and Shraddha Arya share fun moments between shooting

In a delightful social media moment, popular actor Paras Kalnawat and his co-star, the charming Shraddha Arya , shared a collaborative reel on Instagram that left their fans in awe. Amidst their busy shooting schedules, the actors managed to carve out some time for a spontaneous and heartwarming performance. The duo wowed their followers by indulging in an impromptu dance, grooving to the beats of an iconic Bollywood classic. This spontaneous act showcased their shared chemistry and provided a glimpse into the camaraderie behind the scenes of their project. The reel not only entertained their fans but also demonstrated the close bond that these talented actors share. It was a moment to remember for their admirers and a testament to the joy of off-screen friendships in the world of entertainment.

Check out the Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat video here:

Adding to the charm of the video, Shraddha Arya graced the frame in a stunning green gown, radiating elegance and grace. Paras Kalnawat, as always, looked dashing and charismatic, further enhancing the allure of their collaborative reel. The dynamic duo's on-screen chemistry, combined with their stylish appearances, is undoubtedly a treat for their devoted admirers and serves as a testament to their shared talent and camaraderie.

Paras Kalnawat’s adorable bond with his co-actor

Paras Kalnawat, a prominent actor with a massive fan base, currently graces the small screen in the role of Rajveer Luthra on the popular TV series Kundali Bhagya. His entry into the show coincided with a significant generation leap, injecting fresh energy into the storyline. Beyond his on-screen commitments, Paras shares a strong rapport with his co-stars, including luminaries like Shraddha Arya, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih. Utilizing his social media presence, he frequently shares candid moments through pictures and videos with them. Recently, the actor engaged with his followers in an Ask Me A Question session on Instagram, during which a shocking revelation about his departure from Anupamaa stirred up a storm among netizens.

About actress Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, a versatile actress, garnered immense adoration for her role in the music video Soniye Heeriye. Her Bollywood journey saw her sharing the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd. On television, she's left an indelible mark with prominent shows such as Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and her current venture, Kundali Bhagya. Additionally, she played a pivotal role in the much-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya spills Navratri is all about 'celebrating life'