EXCLUSIVE: Mahir Pandhi to debut in mythological genre with Veer Hanuman, shares details about his double role

Actor Mahir Pandhi who was last seen in the web series Vanshaj, is coming back on television screens in a never-seen-before role. The actor has been roped in to play the dual role of Bali and Sugreev in the upcoming mythological serial, Veer Hanuman. It also features Sayli Salunkhe and Arav Chowdharry in lead roles. Recently, Pandhi sat down for a candid conversation with Pinkvilla to chat about his role, bond with co-stars, and more.

Talking about what made him say yes to the role in Veer Hanuman, Mahir Pandhi said, "You don’t say no to the production houses you have worked with before. I had the most beautiful experience working with them and it’s a good thing that I’m back again. In less than 2-3 months, I’m back again at the same channel with a completely different role. In fact, it’s a double role, so it’s gonna be very exciting."

He shared that it's the genre that attracted him. In his words, "I’ve never been a part of mythology shows before. So, it’s definitely one of the reasons. To be a part of the story we have all heard about. We know the characters, you might have heard who they are, but you don’t know all the tales. Even while working on the character, I was so surprised that how we did not know. So many stories, so many interconnected historical moments… it is very intriguing."

Mythological serials require intensive research and Pandhi too us into his process. The actor stated, "In terms of research, I read the scripts to understand who they were, how they were seen, because they were brothers. Somewhere at the core, they were the same., yet very different. So understanding the fine lines between the two characters is very interesting, more like a learning process because this is something that I’ve never done before."

He didn't open up about the challenges and said he could reveal them only once the looks were out. However, he opened up on his experience of working in this new genre. "It’s extremely different. I have been part of regular shows. When it comes to mythology, especially with the two characters I’m playing, the attention to detail, the clothes you are wearing, plus they are not human, these are vanar, so we have dentures, tails, this is something very different and unheard of, not something I have seen before," stated the Veer Hanuman actor.

Mahir also talked about his equation with co-stars Sayli Salunkhe and Arav Chowdharry. He mentioned, "Bali isn’t shooting a lot with that side of the family, so I haven’t had a lot of time to interact with them. We generally meet, which is always nice. I have known them from before, so nothing new for us."

Lastly, he shared his thoughts on how relevant mythological serials are to modern viewers. "This is the actual task we are dealing with. We can’t do what you’ve seen for so many years; it is not the 80s or 90s or even the 2000s. This is a different era where the audience has become well-aware and smart. They understand. For them to resonate, they need to connect, for them to connect, you have to make the stories from this era. So, that is something we guys have been working on," concluded Pandhi.

