EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant breaks silence on marriage news with Pakistani actor-cop Dodi Khan: 'Mai soch rahi hu shadi...'

Rakhi Sawant, known for being one of the most controversial personalities in the entertainment industry, is back in the news for her personal life. After two failed marriages, there were reports that Rakhi was planning to give love another chance after Pakistani actor-producer Dodi Khan proposed to her. Now, Rakhi has finally addressed the marriage rumors with Dodi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she is currently in Lahore, Pakistan. She even mentioned that she would consider Dodi Khan's marriage proposal and is contemplating becoming Pakistan's daughter-in-law.

Rakhi Sawant said, "Ji, bilkul sahi hai. Mai Pakistan, Lahore aayi hu. Hania (Hania Aamir) vaha ki superstar hai, humlog ka kuch kaam hai uske liye. Jab Pakistan mei logo ne dekha ki mai vaha pohoch gayi hu, toh Dodi Ji toh mere kaafi time se friend hai, toh unhone shaadi ka prastav rakha, shaadi ka offer rakha. Toh mujhe unka offer bohot acha laga. Abhi mai soch rahi hu shaadi ke liye, definitely mai soch rahi hu ki Pakistan ki bahu bann jau karke mai soch rahi hu."

(Yes, it is true. I am in Lahore, Pakistan. I am here because I have work with Hania Aamir , who is a superstar. When people saw that I had arrived in Pakistan, Dodi, who has been my friend for a long time, made a marriage proposal to me. I liked his offer. I am currently thinking about the proposal, and I am definitely considering becoming Pakistan’s daughter-in-law.)

For the unversed, Dodi Khan had shared a video on his Instagram profile. In this clip, Dodi left everyone stunned when he asked Rakhi, "Baarat lekar India aana hai ya Dubai? Love you." (Should I come to India or Dubai with the wedding procession? Love you.). According to reports, Dodi Khan is rumored to be a police officer in addition to being an actor-producer.

Speaking about Rakhi Sawant's professional life, the actress has been a part of several Bollywood films and reality shows.

