EXCLUSIVE: Udne Ki Aasha actor Kanwar Dhillon on how he balances personal and professional life amid challenging shoot; ‘In last 6 months…’

Kanwar Dhillon is currently winning hearts by portraying the character of Sachin Deshmukh in the hit show, Udne Ki Aasha. Recently, the actor got candid about the challenges and rewards of working in Television. With the show consistently topping TRP charts, he reflects on balancing between personal and professional life.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Kanwar Dhillon explained, "When you’re working on a show that airs seven days a week, it’s incredibly challenging to manage your personal life." He shared, "For instance, I used to be someone who went to the theater every Friday. But in the last six months, I haven’t had the chance to watch any new films in a theater, except for Kal Ho Na Ho, which I wanted to revisit on the big screen.”

Despite the demanding nature of his work, he emphasizes the importance of finding balance. Kanwar added, "I try to carve out time to catch up with friends, spend moments with family, and even hit the gym, though my fitness routine has taken a hit recently. Television is a medium that keeps you on your toes around the clock, but it’s a conscious choice we make as actors, knowing the effort it demands."

Talking about his character, Sachin Deshmukh in Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar described him as a complete “masala entertainer” dramatic, romantic, and action-packed. He shared, "Whatever the story demands, I aim to deliver with 100% commitment. Without revealing too much, I can promise viewers that there’s plenty of drama and surprises in store."

On the success of Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar is optimistic and said, "The show has consistently delivered high-quality content and diverse storylines week after week. Starting 2025 as the top show is a testament to the team’s dedication. I hope we maintain this momentum and continue resonating with our audience."

For Kanwar, the key to a great show lies in the narrative– the ups and downs of characters that allow viewers to connect emotionally. "These elements are vital for creating a relatable and impactful story. It’s what makes the show engaging and keeps the audience hooked."

Apart from Kanwar Dhillon, Udne Ki Aasha also stars Neha Harsora as the female lead protagonist. The show also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles.

