EXCLUSIVE: Veer Hanuman featuring Sayli Salunkhe and Arav Chowdharry promises to retell journey of beloved Lord Hanuman
A new mythological show, Veer Hanuman will soon premiere on Sony SAB. Read on to know about the cast.
A new mythological series is all set to be launched on television screens soon. Veer Hanuman, which will explore the life and journey of Lord Hanuman is coming to Sony SAB. The show featuring a promising cast will follow his transformation from a curious child to a powerful and devoted figure in Indian mythology.
We have exclusively learned that the stellar cast of Veer Hanuman includes young actor Aan Tiwari as Hanuman, Aarav Choudhary as his valiant father Kesari, and Sayli Salunkhe as his devoted mother Anjani. Mahir Pandhi will portray Bali, an important character in Hanuman’s story. With themes of strength, devotion, and courage, Veer Hanuman aims to bring a fresh perspective to this timeless tale.
Check out the first glimpse of Veer Hanuman below:
On January 15, the makers dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming serial. Uploading a 30-second teaser on Sony SAB’s official Instagram handle, they wrote, “Chanchal mann, ankhon ka tej jiski pehchaan....Aa rahe hai likhne apne nanhe hatho se, saahas ki sabse badi kahani. Dekhiye Veer Hanuman - Bolo Bajrang Bali Ki Jai, jald hi Sony SAB par!” The cast was not revealed in the teaser.
Netizens took to the comment section to show their excitement for the upcoming show. One user wrote, “Wow ek or mythological show.” Another commented, “Excited for this one.”
The date of the premiere and timing of Veer Hanuman are yet to be announced by the makers.
Earlier, speaking to us, Arav Chowdharry shared his excitement for the show. Calling himself a Hanuman 'bhakt,' the actor said that he has grown up reading the Hanuman Chalisa. “Mere liye saubhagya ki baat hain ki mujhe Hanuman ke pita Kesari ka kirdar nibhane ka mauka mil raha hain. That itself is a blessing for me. (It is a matter of great fortune for me that I have the opportunity to play the role of Hanuman's father, Kesari),” stated the actor.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates!
Veer Hanuman EXCLUSIVE: Arav Chowdharry shares why Kesari's role is special to him, struggles of fitting into character, and more