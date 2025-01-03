EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aditya Srivastav aka Abhijeet reveals if he turned down other big opportunities due to CID; 'Jaan boojh ke hum log...'

In the latest Behind The Success chapter of Pinkvilla, the cast of CID sat down to discuss their equations and experiences. Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Abhijeet Srivastav got candid about their bond, experiences, and pranks they pulled off on artists on the set. During one of the segments, a fan asked Aditya whether he lost out on bigger opportunities due to CID. Here's what the actor had to say.

Aditya Srivastav told Pinkvilla, "TV show toh nahi hi karte jaan boojh ke hum log. Yeh exclusivity rehti hai humari. TV mein CID ke alawa aur kaam nahi karte hum log. Mostly agar koi film aati hai, koi achha role hota hai toh woh karte hain (We don't do other TV shows knowingly. This is our exclusivity. We don't do any other work on TV except CID. Mainly if an offer for a movie comes and there is a good role, we do that)."

Further, when the fan asked if he had ever rejected big banner offers due to CID, the actor stated, "Aate rehta hai. Har mahine aate hai (It keeps coming. It comes every month)."

Watch the full interview here:

Further, in the Behind The Success segment, the cast of CID expressed excitement about the show returning to the screens. They shared how their comeback was not only overwhelming for the fans but also for them. Dayanand Shetty, who plays the role of Daya, opened up about how he and the other actors manifested for CID to make a comeback.

The actors also talked about missing the late actor Dinesh Phadnis, aka Freddy. Shivaji Satam, celebrated for his role as ACP Pradyuman, shared that the CID cast is like a family and said, “It’s not only that. We have been part of a family. If a member of our family passed away, how would it feel?”

For the uninitiated, CID 2 premiered on December 21, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

