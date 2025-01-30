EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Are television actors overexposed for films? Tejasswi Prakash shares her views and own experience

Tejasswi Prakash, who is one of the most bankable actresses in the television industry, has returned to screens with Celebrity MasterChef. Recently, the actress sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, the actress shared her opinion on one of the most debatable topics in the industry- TV actors being too overexposed for films.

Tejasswi Prakash shared her own experience of working in films. She said, "Jab meine apne do films kii, they were really looking forward to work with me. Toh dono hi films mein unhone ayese nahi bola ki aap overexposed hain, kyunki dono films hi Marathi the. Aaj bhi jab mein Marathi bolti hu, Usha tai, Nikki, Abhijeet, teeno hi surprised ho jate hain ki mein Marathi bol leti hu and I'm like mein Maharastrian hu."

She continued speaking and opened up about facing rejections. The actress stated, "But haan, ayese auditions huye hain jaha pe I have been rejected because I was overexposed and too out there. Ye logic hain ki aapko itna dekh liya toh film mein abhi kyun jayenge. But that's not the logic."

The actress, who is currently busy with Celebrity MasterChef further added, "Agar mein kitna dikh rahi hu matlab log mujhe dekhna chahte hain. But I think abhi ye thoda thoda badal raha hain kyunki abhi kitne sarein influencers hain kinhone acting kii hain. And that is because of the numbers they have that they have proven that people want to watch us."

"But that is not the only reason. Opportunities kam milne ki wajah yehi hain ki already industry mein itna competition hain, especially when it comes to girls my age… jinke parents khud actors hain. There's so many of us that I cannot blame anybody. I can do only one thing- continue to work hard. Baki jo hain wo mujhe Ganpati Bappa par chhodna padhega," concluded the actor.

