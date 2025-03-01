EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Are Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar not in touch after Bigg Boss 18? Former REACTS

Vivian Dsena has been in the limelight after his stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. While on Bigg Boss 18, Vivian formed a very close bond with co-contestant Shilpa Shirodkar. Their bond went through many ups and downs. The two were often called out for their complicated relationship that used to leave audiences confused. While Shilpa called Vivian her 'son', her affection towards Karan Veer Mehra was also questioned.

During the ending of Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena's bond with Shilpa Shirodkar fizzled out. They remained cordial with each other, however, the connection that audiences witnessed at the start of the show didn't seem the same towards the end. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vivian Dsena was asked whether he has remained in touch with Shilpa Shirodkar after Bigg Boss 18.

Talking about the same, Vivian Dsena said, "I met her recently on Laughter Chefs set. She was shooting for the show. I met her there, and I found her absolutely normal." When it was shared that rumors about a rift in their friendship had been doing rounds, Vivian mentioned how a few people spread false news purposely to gain attention.

Watch Vivian Dsena's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Vivian Dsena, who has made an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with his stint in the controversial reality show, continues to rule their hearts even after the show. In the show, he formed a very strong relationship with Shilpa. However, he, Shilpa and Karan Veer Mehra were often mocked for their complicated relationship. Vivian became good friends with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

The trio stuck to each other through thick and thin, and their friendship was also put to the test several times. In the show, Vivian emerged as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 18.

After Bigg Boss 18, speculations about Vivian's upcoming projects have been doing the rounds. It is speculated that Vivian might be seen playing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's show Naagin 6. However, nothing is confirmed yet.