EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bharti Singh shares her mother's struggle post her father's demise, 'She worked in factories'

Bharti Singh is one of the renowned comedians in the industry who has won millions of hearts with her amazing comic skills and down-to-earth personality. This bubby-looking person has a huge fan following and keeps her fans updated on her social media handles. Be it her photographs with her family or friends or videos of her professional front, she always amazes her fans.

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti reveals her mother's struggle and the hardships she faced while bringing up her children. She said, "My mother got married at a very young age of 15 and by the time she was 22, she had three children. My father passed away very early and my mom was left alone with us. So many people suggested my mother to get married again and they got her marriage proposals from men who already had 2 children. But she refused to marry and said that her family will be spilt."

She further stated, "My mother worked as housemaid, in factories, she struggled a lot for us. I grew up before age as I have seen hardships. I used to wait outside my house for my mother, sister, and brother to come back from work as my hands were too small to switch on the lights".

She also added, "Even though I have seen so many hardships, I believe in God and thank him. I have never seen God but yes I have seen him in form of my family. Even today, whenever I go for a shoot, I remember my mother and her words. She used to say, 'You can be scared as much as you can but do not be scared while you are on stage.' This is something which motivates me."

Bharti's career

Bharti has been part of various shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where she had become 2nd runner up and Comedy Circus. She went on to host Comedy Nights Bachao and also hosted India's Got Talent for three consecutive years: India's Got Talent 5 in 2014, India's Got Talent 6 in 2015 and India's Got Talent 7 in 2016.She has also participated in several reality shows: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012), Nach Baliye 8 in 2017, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019 where she was placed as 4th runner up.

