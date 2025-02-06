EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra recalls close friend Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: 'I want to punish myself...'

Bigg Boss Season 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has been riding high on success ever since he won the controversial reality show led by Salman Khan. The reality show winner recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. In an exclusive chat with us, the actor spoke in detail about his journey, his friendships, his broken marriage, and more. Karan Veer also recalled fond memories of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and their stint in Pavitra Rishta.

On Pinkvilla's Behind the Success show, Karan Veer Mehra was shown a picture of him with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Upon seeing the snap, the actor recalled, "I have not told anyone, but we used to call each other 'Kameeni.'" Sharing a memory of the picture, Karan Veer disclosed that he and Sushant had gone out to party and jokingly called himself Sushant.

Karan Veer Mehra added, "I really miss him. I wish he was here to see this because he vouched for me that I'm talented to be here and taste the success. In my lowest phase, he has been there to pick me up and tell me, 'You are better than me.' When he used to say this, I used to think how he could say this. He is such a big star, and how can he call me better than him? To boost me, to give that energy behind me."

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Veer expressed how he can't praise him in a few words. He stated how Sushant would have attended the fan meet and asked the questions in order to cheer him.

Watch Karan Veer Mehra's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Bigg Boss 18 winner explained the "heartbreaking" moment when Sushant passed away. He stated, "I don't know how to react because, till date, we don't have closure to that. I only repent and curse myself that I wasn't there for him. It would have taken a moment to tell him, 'Kamini, mai aara hu.' I couldn't do that. It just didn't happen."

Expressing his sorrow, the Pavitra Rishta fame explained, "I'll take to the grave that I couldn't do it for him because he was always there for me." Karan Veer shared how Sushant pulled him out every time he felt low. He even revealed that Sushant helped him to bag a film, Badmashiyaan.

Speaking about the heartbreaking moment of Sushant's death, Karan Veer shared how he never fathomed that anything could happen. He recalled learning about his demise through the news and freezing for hours after realizing that he was gone.

Karan Veer said, "Whenever this question is asked, I go down memory lane, and I want to punish myself." Karan Veer explained that because of this incident, maybe he has eventually turned very forgiving.

