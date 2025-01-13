EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18's Digvijay Rathee candidly meets a popular Bollywood actor; can you guess?
Digvijay Rathee, who was seen in Bigg Boss 18 as one of the contestants, recently met a popular Bollywood actor inside theater premises. Can you guess?
Digvijay Rathee was one of the wild card contestants on Bigg Boss 18, and his eviction from the show left his fans heartbroken. While his stint in the reality show is already a matter of discussion on social media, his interaction with Sonu Sood is winning hearts. Pinkvilla received exclusive footage that shows the duo sharing some light-hearted conversation as they meet each other warmly inside the theatre premises.
The video shows Sonu Sood asking the Splitsvilla fame to finish watching his movie, Fateh. The atmosphere is lighthearted as they share infectious smiles and a moment of camaraderie. Dressed in stylish black outfits, both Rathee and Sood exude charm and elegance, striking a pose together that highlights their handsome features and dapper looks.
Take a look at the video here:
In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Sonu Sood made a special appearance and joined host Salman Khan on the stage to promote Fateh. The Happy New Year also entered the house and interacted with the contestants.
Coming to Digvijay Rathee, he rose to fame owing to his stint in Splitsvilla X5. During his time inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, the reality TV shared a great friendship with Rajat Dalal but later, they were often seen at loggerheads. He often engaged in heated spats with Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, and Vivian Dsena.
For those who don't know, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor formed a rivalry during their stint on MTV Splitsvilla X5. While the two were game partners in the show, towards the end, they turned rivals as Kashish chose Rs 10 lakhs instead of performing the final task. This ultimately led to Digvijay's eviction, and he was out of the game because of Kashish.
