EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: CID actor Dayanand Shetty recalls pulling off a hilarious prank on set, and it has a Jason Statham connection; find out
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dayanand Shetty shared that he kept having fun moments with his co-artists on the set of CID. Here's what he did once.
In the latest Behind The Success segment of Pinkvilla, we had the honor of hosting the cast of CID as our guests. Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastav reflected on their journey, sharing insights into their years of dedication to the show and their incredible bond. During the conversation, Dayanand revealed how he once played a prank on an artist on set by jokingly referring to Jason Statham, the Hollywood actor, as Shivaji's son.
Recalling the fun incident, Dayanand Shetty told us, "Ek baar ek artist aaya tha toh usko aisa bola ki yeh jo Satam sahab hai na, inke bete jo hain Hollywood mein kaam karte hain. Usne pucha kya baat kar rahe ho. Maine bola han. Woh jo action fight karte hain, Jason Statham. Woh hai na wahan pe hero, usko bhi side balding hai thoda. Woh maan gaya. Usne bola ki woh humara Indian actor hai? Maine bola han. Toh aise chhote nok jhonk chalte rehte hain."
"(Once an artist came, and I told him that Satam sir's son works in Hollywood. He asked what are you talking about. I said yes. The one who does action sequences and fight scenes, Jason Statham. He is an actor over there and also has a little side balding. He (the artist) agreed. He was surprised and asked, 'Is he an Indian actor?' I said yes. So, we keep pulling out a few pranks)."
Watch the full interview here:
Starring the legendary cast Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Daya, and Aditya Srivastava as Abhijeet, CID made an explosive return to the television screen on December 21, 2024. Its return is not only nostalgic for the fans but a treat to them. For the uninitiated, CID is one of the longest-running TV shows that have ever aired in India.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: 8 evergreen Indian TV shows available for streaming on OTT platforms: Shaktimaan, CID and more