EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: CID fame Dayanand Shetty opens up about manifesting for show to return; shares 'Humlog film plan kar rahe the'

CID isn't just a show but an emotion for the audience. The ardent fans of the show were left heartbroken when the Shivaji Satam-led crime thriller show went off-air. However, we were not the only ones who wanted the show to make a comeback. Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastav, and other cast members also manifested for the same. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actors opened up about how fans’ love for them and the show encouraged them to return with a new season.

Dayanand Shetty told us how they were left in a dilemma when CID went off-air in 2018. He said, "Humne koshish ki aur kuchh shuru kiya. Haath paer maara. Fir humne same team ke saath toh nahi but thoda changes kar ke ek humne crime show kiya. Woh bhi COVID ke pehle band ho gaya. Uske baad hum koshish kar rahe the ki agar CID as a show nahi aata hai toh we will do something else. Humlog film plan kar rahe the. Manifestation humara bhi chalu tha. Waise hi audience ka bhi waise hi response aa raha tha."

"(We tried and started something. Then, we did a crime show, not with the same team but with some changes. That, too, got shut before COVID. After that, we were trying if CID doesn't return as a show, then we will do something else. We were planning a film. Our manifestation was also going on. Anyway, the audience was also responding in the same way)."

Watch the full interview here:

Further, the actor stated how people hoped for them and every character from the show to return. He expressed gratitude to the audience for loving them and joked, "Hard faces, softhearted, and maybe this is the reason through the camera people get connected to us."

For the unversed, CID is one of the longest-running television shows in India. It premiered in 1998 and achieved the milestone of 1500 episodes. The second season started airing on December 21, 2024.

