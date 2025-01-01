EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dayanand Shetty drowning to Shivaji Satam falling in ice river; CID cast reveals near-death experiences they faced while shooting

Finally, CID Season 2 is back on screens, featuring the OG star cast: Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, and others. As the iconic trio returns to entertain audiences, Pinkvilla exclusively had a long conversation with the star cast of the most-loved show. During the interview, the actors recalled shooting dangerous stunts for the show.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Shivaji Satam , Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava disclosed facing near-death experiences while shooting stunt scenes in CID. When asked whether they ever got injured while shooting stunts, Shivaji Satam revealed that Dayanand and Aditya perform most of the action scenes and often get bruises or fractures. The veteran actor explained, "They do heavy stunts."

When asked whether their bruises had healed, Shetty revealed that he has a rod in his leg. He further explained that they are bound to get hurt or bruised when fighting or performing stunts. The actor mentioned how accidents can sometimes happen and that one should be ready.

The CID star cast also explained that, if the makers have the budget, advanced equipment and arrangements are possible. Shivaji Satam revealed how Shetty and Aditya Srivastava once shot a scene on a deadly cliff in Lonavala with just one rope around them. He added, "We were all scared." The dedicated actors explained that their enthusiasm is at its peak when they shoot for the show.

Watch CID cast Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava's exclusive interview here-

Further, Dayanand revealed how Satam had once fallen inside a river while they were shooting in the North. He said that Shivaji Satam fell into the water and there was ice above it. The 75-year-old revealed that Dayanand and Aditya held his hands and saved him.

After this, Dayanand Shetty recalled a spine-chilling incident when he almost drowned during a river rafting experience while shooting for CID in Rishikesh. Shivaji Satam said, "Daya toh lag bag 200 feet tak dikhayi hi nahi de rha tha pani ke andar (Daya was not seen for almost 200 feet in water)."

Dayanand added, "Maine toh soch liya tha gaya mei mera ho gaya last episode (I thought it was my last episode)." He emphasised, "The timing was good or maybe I wanted to live (laughs) so I was saved."

Dayanand Shetty narrated the scary incident that happened to him, "I went down and the raft was very strong. By the time I came back, I could see the surface of the water and raft. It was Ganga river so the water was very clear. The raft was behind and I fell from the raft and slipped ahead. The flow was extreme and there was too much current."

The actor recalled how everyone was searching for him while the local pilot (guide) held a rope and was frantically looking for him. Dayanand remembered being underwater and struggling to breathe. He mentioned that he went underwater after being hit by another raft. Dayanand recounted, "The second time I came up, I jumped above the water, and that person saw me."

Dayanand Shetty revealed that the guide threw the rope exactly where he was 20-25 meters away and it directly landed in his hand. He mentioned that he didn't leave the rope when he caught it. Shivaji Satam described this incident as the "scariest moment."

Along with Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, CID also features Narendra Gupta, Ansha Sayed, Ajay Nagrath and more in important roles.

