EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Dayanand Shetty says CID is 'stepping stone' for character artists; shares 'These actors worked with us when they were nothing'

CID, a show that entertained audiences for 18 years, is now back with its second season. Known as a fan favorite, CID continues to captivate viewers with each episode. Unlike other shows, CID is loved for its short and crisp episodes that are not dragged out for weeks. With its constantly changing storylines and plots, the show provides numerous character artists an opportunity to feature in it. In a chat with us, Dayanand Shetty explained how CID serves as a "stepping stone" for many.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Dayanand Shetty, popularly known for playing Daya in CID, spoke about character actors getting an opportunity to flourish through CID. He explained, "Because CID and other crime-based shows like CID helped them to fulfil their passion. These shows have episodic characters and they were cast like this."

Dayanand Shetty elaborated, "If you see actors 20-25 years ago, you will realise that those actors are doing serials. These actors worked with us when they were nothing and then they got the opportunity because their talent got polished. They did big shows playing the lead and doing some good characters and sustained for 20-25 years."

He continued, "CID is like a stepping stone for them or maybe entry into Television. There are a lot of people who were expecting shows like CID should come so that they get an opportunity to showcase their talent. I think like CID there should be more shows on Television."

Aditya Srivastava mentioned that many character actors have worked in episodic shows like CID. He quipped, "Even we need a murderer (laughs) or what will we do."

Along with Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, CID also features Narendra Gupta, Ansha Sayed, Ajay Nagrath and more in important roles. The show can be watched on Sony TV.

