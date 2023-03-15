EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did you know Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre choreographs dance sequences of the show?

Actress Shubhangi Atre has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now. She became a household name after portraying the character of Angoori Bhabhi in one of the longest-running shows on television, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The actress gained huge recognition from this show. She recently came into the limelight after she announced her separation from her husband Peeyush Poorey.

As Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has completed eight years on television, Shubhangi recently spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed happiness about the show's new milestone.

"2008 episodes in eight years is a big thing and Angoori Bhabhi's character is a wonderful character to play," she said.

On being asked how this show has been running for so long, Shubhangi said that people can connect with this show because of its language and the characters.

She added, "I have taken inspiration from my mother, who is a housewife, to play Angoori Bhabhi and I have seen my mother singing songs while cooking just like Angoori Bhabhi does".

Shubhangi dropped a surprise and revealed that she herself does the choreography of every dance sequence in the show. "I am national level winner in Kathak and apart from dance, I love reading too."

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy show which is set in Kanpur, revolving around two neighbours and their hilarious surroundings. Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava play the lead role in the show.

Shubhangi Atre made her television debut through the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She got her breakthrough in the year 2007 in Kasturi, where she played the lead role opposite Karan Patel. She also appeared in shows like Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Chidiya Ghar, and many more.

