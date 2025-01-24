EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi reveals losing Rs 12 lakh in fraud by CA; here's what exactly happened

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most well-known television actors. From pursuing a charming personality to impressing fans with her acting prowess, she has emerged as a household name. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame opened up about being duped by a CA. She also detailed how the scam unfolded and the emotional toll it took on her. Tripathi had to face a loss of Rs 12 lakh.

The actor told us, "There was a CA who used to manage my and other actors' accounts at the set. He rightfully managed my accounts for at least two years. I was working 20–24 hours a day and barely had time to consult other CAs or verify his work. He used to come from another city and made me do a few FDs. He told me that I wasn't making purchases and the taxes would be being deducted."

Divyanka Tripathi added, "He made me sign four cheques in the name of a bank and also filled a few blank forms. Since the document showed that the bank name and everything seemed genuine to me, and hence, out of trust, I signed those cheques. The CA assured me that he would take care of the rest, but he disappeared."

To reclaim her lost funds, Divyanka sent one of her friends to the CA's city so that the cheques could be retrieved. However, when the friend returned with the documents, the reality was disheartening. Out of the four cheques, three had bounced, leading to a staggering loss of ₹9 lakh.

In her quest for justice, Divyanka sought legal help. Unfortunately, her hopes were dashed when the lawyer she had entrusted with her case proved to be unreliable. "Even our lawyer turned out to be untrustworthy. He told me, ‘Ma’am, all your files are missing.’ Eventually, I gave up,” Divyanka revealed.

