EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi talks about her bond with Ektaa Kapoor, find out why she has ‘dil se’ respect for her

Divyanka Tripathi who has been in the television industry for a long time has worked with Ektaa Kapoor on several of her projects. The actress who enjoys an immense fan following recently sat down for a candid conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush. While talking to us, she opened up about her bond with producer-director Ektaa Kapoor.

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame told Hindi Rush, "Humara respect ka bond hain. Mein nahi janti wo mere barein mein kya sochti hain. Mein ye janti hu ki mere kaam ki respect karti hain.But mein ek sach batau mein kabhi uskki tareef karte hhuye nahi thakti. (We share a bond of respect. I don’t know what she thinks about me, but I do know that she respects my work. And let me tell you a truth—I never get tired of praising her.)"



She continued saying, "Creatively, that woman has… She is an ocean of creativity. Kyunki meine usko jab bhi narration dete huye suna hain, ek toh itni passionate narration hote hain, aur jab wo narrate kar rahi hoti aapko puri duniya nazar aa jati. Aapko aapka kirdar samajh aa jata hain, aapko apna bhav bhangima samajh aa jati hain. Jab narration itni acchi ho, toh actor ke liye kaam karna asan ho jata hain."

(Creatively, that woman is... she is an ocean of creativity. Whenever I’ve heard her narrate something, her narrations are so passionate that they bring the entire world alive before your eyes. You understand your character completely; you grasp its emotions and expressions. When the narration is that good, it makes the actor’s job much easier.)

Praising Ektaa Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi added, "Besides the kind of business woman that she is, is industry mein as a woman sustain karna is not easy."

Further, she stressed that in this world, everywhere, women have to prove themselves more. While a man is never questioned for any of his weaknesses, a woman will always be questioned for the same qualities. “Kudos to her. She has performed so well, she has built an empire. So, I have dil se respect for her.”

"Jitni pampering actors ke Balaji mein hote hain, trust me, wo kahi nahi dekhe. Pampering as in love and respect. Toh meine hamesha bohot respect hote huye dekhe hain. (The kind of pampering actors receive at Balaji, trust me, you won’t see it anywhere else. Pampering in terms of love and respect. I have always seen immense respect there)", concluded Tripathi.

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel enjoyed immense popularity for playing the lead characters in Ektaa Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

