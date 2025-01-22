EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi talks about her depression phase, says her first show was ‘traumatic’; ‘Kehte hai ignorance is bliss…’
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the well-known and versatile television actresses who has never shied away from sharing a slice of her life with her fans. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, she opened up about her depression phase and shared how she overcame it. Divyanka also got candid about how she was unable to say 'no' to anyone who approached her for work.
The Yeh Hain Mohabaatein fame told Hindi Rush, "Mera first show was the traumatic show of my life. Tab yeh depression ka concept nahi pata tha (Then, I didn't know the concept of depression)." She mentioned how people today are aware of the situation because of social media exposure.
Divyanka Tripathi added, "Kehte hain na ignorance is a bliss. Shayad kyunki mujhe pata nahi tha ki maij depression se guzar rahi hun, isiliye maine usko itna seriously nahi liya aur main nikal gayi. But woh mera ek phase tha jab meri aur doston ke saath mein baatein hoti thi ek kamre mein aur jaise hi woh ek do logon ke naam nikalte the, rona shuru ho jaati thi."
(They say that ignorance is bliss. Maybe because I did not know that I was going through depression, that is why I did not take it seriously, and I came out of it. But that was a phase of mine when I and my friends used to talk in a room, and as soon as she would mention the names of one or two people, I would start crying)
The Magic Of Shiri actress mentioned that venting out helps a person, and hence, one should have a good therapist or friend who can listen patiently. In another segment, Tripathi shared that in her initial days of acting, she had poor management skills. According to her, she didn't know how to say no and believed that whenever she was asked to work for long hours, the actress would agree.
