EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'He's a softy from inside'; who is Tejasswi Prakash talking about? It is not Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash is back on screens with Celebrity MasterChef, and her fans can't keep calm. Her ardent fans were eagerly anticipating her return on screen, and finally, their wait was over. As Tejasswi is back to entertain us, Pinkvilla recently interviewed the talented diva. During an exclusive Behind the Sucesss episode with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi got candid about her journey, experiences, and personal life.

In an interview, we showed a few special pictures of Tejasswi Prakash to her and asked her to share her memories about those snaps. When Tejasswi was shown her picture with Rohit Shetty, the actress shared, "This is me and Rohit sir and our masti (fun)." When asked whether he is fond of her, Tejasswi revealed, "He is very fond of me."

Praising the filmmaker, the actress said, "He is that one judge; there's nobody like him, there is nobody in the world like him. I have met a lot of people, and that's why I say this, trust me. Because if you are a good person and you say things with the nicest intentions, Rohit Shetty is the man who will accept you for the intentions that you have."

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's exclusive interview here-

The Bigg Boss 15 winner continued, "Because I would say the most random thing, and he would take it as a joke, and I feel like any other host would have that thing 'I'm the host or judge, and you behave yourself.' He doesn't have that and he can have that. Have you seen the man? He is huge. He is tall and broad, and he can literally have that about him, and he still does it."

Speaking about Rohit, Tejasswi added, "He is a softy from inside. He is such a nice person; he is the best."

In the same interview, Tejasswi spoke about her relationship with Karan Kundrra, her new show Celebrity MasterChef, her journey in the entertainment industry, and more.

