EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jannat Zubair REACTS to hearing 'You're too mature for your age' comment; reveals how it affected her

Famous actor and social media personality Jannat Zubair has been in the industry since her childhood. Over the years, Jannat worked in numerous shows, films and projects and garnered a massive fanbase. Although her journey has been wonderful, the actor has also faced harsh opinions from many about her experience. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Jannat reacted to hearing 'You're too mature for your age' comment from people and shared her unfiltered thoughts on it.

In an exclusive chat with us, Jannat Zubair explained how she has a certain personality among her family and friends and revealed how people often considered her the 'sorted' and 'smart' kid. She further claimed how people have frequently pointed out that she is too mature for her age. Jannat emphasised the importance of being mature by explaining how immature people are also called out for their behavior.

Explaining the reason why she was considered too mature for her age, Jannat shared, "People will point out some or the other thing no matter how good you are, no matter what you do. It will always come up."

She shared how others' opinions affected her and said, "Something which was not even a problem was taken as a problem which made me doubt myself that 'Why do I know what I want?' This only happened because people said and I doubted myself."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame disclosed that she decided to not ask about the technicalities that she had learned. However, Jannat elaborated on how that shouldn't happen and said, "Being mature is a very good thing and knowing what you want is a very good thing. Having clarity is good."

Jannat shed light on how a teenager might not have a plan but a kid might have a future idea and there's nothing wrong with that. The actress shared how she gained experience while working in the industry because of which she matured quickly. Jannat said, "It happens. I have gained experience through my journey so I am not going to be sorry for it."

The Phulwa actor admitted that she won't act immature just because some people have a problem with it. Jannat concluded by saying that she has grown a thick skin for such comments.

Workwise, Jannat Zubair has been a part of numerous shows over the years. She was last seen in Laughter Chefs Season 1 where she was paired with Reem Shaikh.