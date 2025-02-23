EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jannat Zubair recalls working with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ka The End, names her 3 favorite co-stars

Jannat Zubair was our recent celebrity guest on Pinkvilla's show, Behind the Success. On our show, fans had a chance to interact with their beloved actress. While talking to the fans, Jannat named her three favorite co-stars, one of whom is Shraddha Kapoor. The 23-year-old even shared her childhood memories of working with Shraddha in Luv Ka The End and revealed how the actress took her care.

During the fan segment, a fan asked Jannat Zubair who were her favorite co-stars. Upon hearing this question, Jannat emphasized how lucky she was to work with amazing and senior actors—naming her favorites.

Jannat shared, "When I used to do Maharana Pratap, I started my shooting with Roshni (Roshni Walia), who has been my childhood friend. Roshni would be my favorite co-actor."

The actress recalled, "In Maharana Pratap, Aashka Goradia was there and was a part of the show since its inception. Strangely, a very good bond was formed with her. Even today, the bond is still the same. In 2014, I started calling her Aashu Ma, and still today I call her Aashu Maa. I would say that even she was my favorite."

Watch a glimpse of Jannat Zubair's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Jannat elaborated on how she has worked for so many years and many favorite co-stars. "I did Shraddha Di's (Shraddha Kapoor) first film with her; I was her younger sister in Luv Ka The End. During that time, I still remember how when I was on set or when the shoot was there, she took immense care of me. She cared for me a lot. We did that in 2010, and now it has been 15 years, and even today, my bond with her is very strong," concluded Jannat.

Jannat mentioned how these three people are extremely close to her, and she loved working with them. In this interview, Jannat even spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry, her aspirations, personal life, and more.

Over the years, Jannat has showcased her acting mettle in various shows and films. She has garnered a massive fan following after showing her acting prowess in numerous shows such as Phulwa, Tu Aashiqui, and more. Jannat even did a few non-fictional shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Laughter Chefs, and more.