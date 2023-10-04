EXCUSIVE VIDEO: Is Jiya Shankar doing film with Karan Johar?

Television actress Jiya Shankar, known for her unapologetic nature, has gained popularity in the industry, especially since her entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress is not afraid to express her thoughts, especially on social media, formerly known as Twitter. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she opens up about the controversies surrounding her and people criticizing her for her opinions. Additionally, she discusses her upcoming projects.

Jiya Sharma shared her upcoming projects in the industry

While talking about her upcoming projects she said, "We already have enough struggles in our life, and calling us as TV actors will make it more difficult. We have been asked a lot so why don't you talk about your upcoming ventures? I'm like if this had been so easy, I would have announced it. Kar liya Bigg Boss ab meri Karan Johar ke saath picture aa rahi hai" (I'm done with Bigg Boss OTT 2, and now doing a movie with Karan Johar)

She continues, "If only that was easy, I would be fine. This is the reason that I don't stress about it. If these things are meant to happen they will happen. If it's not meant in my destiny, it will not happen. So I don't stress. As long as I love what I do, that's what matters." Talking about bold scenes that are quite common now in web series, she says, "There are certain things that I'm not comfortable in doing like the bold scenes, that's where the restrictions come."

When she was asked about doing a movie with Karan Johar, she said, "Karan sir is very busy...I'll tell you when it's time. or maybe I will...I don't know."

When asked about dealing with hate from netizens and Abhishek Malhan's fans, Jiya replied, "I never experienced all this hate and people are hating on me for stupid things. It's not even related to me. It's related to Abhishek because I'm friends with Abhishek. 'Why is she friends with Abhishek? When Abhishek is not even giving her importance. She's so desperate, she's running behind Abhishek." Jiya further explained how she would never run behind a man for love and shared how she is capable enough to take care of everything by herself.

Jiya's Work Front

Speaking about her professional life, Jiya Shankar rose to fame after playing the lead in Kaatelal & Sons. She then gained more popularity after playing the lead role in Pishachini. The actress also starred opposite Riteish Deshmukh in a Marathi film titled Ved.