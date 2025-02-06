EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Veer Mehra makes unheard revelation about wanting kids; says 'I was looking for adoption..'
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra candidly revealed that he applied for adoption of kids but it didn't work out.
Karan Veer Mehra has been gaining more and more limelight ever since he won Bigg Boss 18. From talking about his winning moment to the equation with Chum Darang, he has discussed it all. In the latest Behind The Success segment of Pinkvilla, Mehra recalled his journey and how he got into acting. He also expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and highlighted his bond with the late Sushant Singh Rajput.
In the same conversation, we asked him whether he wanted kids in life. To this, the Pavitra Rishta actor said, "Of course. There was a time when I wanted kids. I was looking for adoption. Although I wanted a girl child, I think single father ko nahi dete hain (they do not give it to a single father). Bahut strict rules hain and number bahut late aata hai, then surrogacy. Bahut saari cheezein kar raha tha (There are very strict rules and number comes very late, then Surrogacy. I was doing a lot of things)."
The 44-year-old added, "But then my sister has two beautiful kids. Aur maine loan pe diye huye hain usko. Main kabhi le sakta hun. Outsource kiya hua hai abhi maine (And I have given them to her on loan. I can take them back anytime. I am doing outsourcing). So, one is Addy and dusra hai Avi. Aviraj and Advik, dono ke naam bhi maine rakhe hain (I have named them) So, I am just very happy to have them in my life."
Further, during his interaction with Pinkvilla, Karan Veer Mehra talked about his success, career, and aspirations. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner mentioned that hard work never stops. There was a time in his life when he gave 32 auditions in a day and was selected in none.
For the unversed, Mehra defeated Vivian Dsena and won the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. He also took Rs 50 lakh cash prize.
