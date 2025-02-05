EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Veer Mehra on co-contenders not clapping during his Bigg Boss 18 winning moment; ‘I didn't realize..’

Karan Veer Mehra has been basking in the success of Bigg Boss 18. In the latest chapter of Behind The Success segment of Pinkvilla, the actor discussed his journey from playing cricket to stepping into the acting industry. He also talked about not being invited to Vivian Dsena's party. When asked about his thoughts on how only a few contestants clapped for him when Salman Khan declared him the winner, here's what Mehra said.

During the segment, we inquired Karan Veer Mehra about whether he felt bothered when most of the contestants did not clap for him. To this, the Pavitra Rishta actor said, "Do teen logon ki jo thi bahut unchi thi (There were two or three people whose cheer were the loudest). I think Chum, Shilpa, and my own sister jisko main baad mein mila kyunki (whom I met later because) I was celebrating with them more."

Watch the interview here:

Mehra added, "Khush kam the log (people were less happy). That time, I didn't realize. Now that I am seeing videos and people are talking bad about me. Apne liye utna bura nahi laga par (I didn't feel bad for myself, but) my mom fell sick watching the show kyunki mere baare mein negative itna (as people talked so much negatively about me). That is bothering me."

Furthermore, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner commented, "Yeh kyun kar rahe the. Mera toh inse lena dena bhi nahi tha. Main kise ke baare mein bol bhi nahi raha tha. Mere paas time nahi tha itna. Mai toh gym kar raha hun (Why were you doing this? I had nothing to do with them. I was not even talking about anything. I did not have that much time. I was busy doing gym)."

Taking the conversation ahead, Karan expressed gratitude to his fans and also recited a few Gulzar lines, taking a sarcastic jibe at his Bigg Boss 18 contenders.

