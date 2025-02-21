EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Laughter Chefs fame Jannat Zubair recalls her ‘special’ meeting with David Beckham, ‘He sent me a...’

Jannat Zubair has been in the industry since she was a little girl. Over the years, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry through numerous serials and reality shows. Recently, Jannat sat down for a candid conversation with Pinkvilla for the latest Behind The Success segment and recalled meeting the legend, David Beckham.

We showed a selfie of Jannat Zubair with David Beckham and asked her to share the backstory of it. The actress called the moment ‘special’ and recalled the meeting. In her words, “I was very happy, very excited, but extremely nervous to talk to him. But then I walk into the room. He was so warm, so welcoming, so nice. I was like ‘Is he for real? Is that real Beckham?’ Because he was just so nice.”

Watch the full interaction with Jannat Zubair below:

The Laughter Chefs fame added, “Then we had a conversation and I asked him if I could take a selfie. He immediately agreed. Then we took this picture. And then he also sent me a gift at my house.”

For the unversed, David Beckham came to India in 2023 representing UNICEF and campaigning for them. He also enjoyed the semi-final match of India against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium. Later, Meta hosted an event where a few social media influencers had the chance to meet the Football icon, and Jannat was one of them.

The world-renowned footballer later attended a bash organized by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja to welcome him.

On the other hand, Jannat was last seen on television in Laughter Chefs season 1. She was paired with her best friend, Reem Shaikh. Their partnership and personalities on the popular comedy cooking reality show were loved by the audience and host Bharti Singh called them the ‘Gen-Z’ duo.