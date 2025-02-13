EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ravi Dubey says people 'doubted' his and Sargun Mehta's decision to be producers; 'We don't...'

Celeb couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, popularly known for their versatility, are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Recently, the couple got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where they discussed their journey, achievements, initial days in the industry and more. The couple's journey from actors to producers has been nothing but commendable. However, the duo revealed that "everyone" was not confident about their decision to start a production house.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey revealed how "everyone" doubted their decision to turn producers and said, "Now also people tell us- Why are you putting your own hard-earned money in Dreamiyata Drama? It's a very expensive proposition. The shows are high in production quality, we have maintained a certain standard so that it can match up to the premium web series of India. So that when you are consuming or any part of the world people are consuming, it doesn't seem like that you are watching something that is any lesser than the Turkish dramas you see."

Ravi Dubey elaborated, "We are using film cameras. All of this takes a certain amount of financial resources to come in. We don't have any investors. It's me and Sargun completely operating with the resources that we have generated in our lives together. Everyone gets this question. Maybe they don't see the sense in that - we have generated our security and liquidity and why we are putting that liquidity again and doing our business as there is money in the market and so many investors are there."

Advertisement

Watch Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's exclusive interview here-

Further, the Jamai Raja actor revealed that they do not desire to involve investors in their business as they don't wish to be accountable to anyone. Ravi said, "Me and Sargun want to be only accountable to ourselves. We don't want to be accountable to anyone else', stressing how they don't want to be accountable to an investor who will be "doubtful" about them, their intentions and capability of returning the money.

Ravi said, "There's a lot of morale, emotional, psychological obligation to it. It's all of me and Sargun." He mentioned how he will either earn money and if everything doesn't go according to their will, they will definitely learn something out of it.

Workwise, Ravi Dubey will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan alongside Ranbir Kapoor.