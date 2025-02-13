EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey talk about how Ve Haaniyaan happened unexpectedly

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s song Ve Haaniyaan, released in January 2024, impressed and charmed the audience with its melodious tune. The song continues to trend even a year after its release. However, what viewers do not know is that the music video was not originally planned by Sargun and Ravi.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla for the Behind The Success segment, the two revealed how it all happened.

Ve Haaniyaan has more than 200 million views on YouTube. Talking about the craze of netizens over the song, Ravi Dubey shares that he never expected the track to top the charts. In his words, “We didn’t think it would grow so big. We couldn’t have thought. Humara label ka ye pehle gaana tha, and the way it caught on, it became the love anthem of the country last year and people are still listening to it.”

Watch the full interview with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta below:

However, Ravi credits his wife Sargun for the success. He says, “Jab koi cheez aapke soch ke bahar ho jaye, matlab wo Mahadev kar lega. Toh there is definitely some divine force, divine intervention because of which I feel it became the way it became. Also, Sargun’s gut on things, she knows how to pick out gems, her creative sense, peripheral vision itna strong haiti ki jo kisiko nahi dikhega, wo isko dikhega and she will say ‘no, this has merit’ and it turns out to have merit, always.”

Sargun Mehta shares the backstory of how the music video was shot. The actress-turned-producer says, “It has been on our mind for a long time that we want to open our own music label. Productions, films, television– we were doing everything and making songs for films and other projects. Sometimes it happens that I get a song, that nobody agrees to use in projects, and I’m like but, it’s so good. I can’t do anything else with it.”

She continues, “So, Ravi and I decided to open our music label, but we couldn’t figure out how to put these things together… I got a song at the time when I was getting some tracks made for Udaariyaan’s third season. So, we started acquiring tracks and decided once we had 5-6 tracks, we would open our music label.”

Ve Haaniyaan was the song that she decided to use as the theme of Udaariyaan. The serial was the first produced show of the couple. “People liked it so much that they started using it on reels, but it was not available anywhere. The music director kept insisting that we release the song since it’s such a good one,” adds Mehta.

For their 10th anniversary, Sargun and Ravi decided to do an elaborate photo shoot. “So, I was like, aab photoshoot kar rahe hain toh gaana shoot kar le Ravi? And he agreed,” mentions Sargun.

The couple were in London when she sent a song to the team without listening to it. “I sent the wrong song, I sent Ve Haaniyan and I’m like aab toh ye aa gaya hain, chalo ye shoot kar lete hain,” recalls Mehta.

In the same conversation, the couple talk about producing their first show, Udaariyaan, their career as actors, transitioning to producers, and more.