EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sargun Mehta recalls losing Rs 70 lakhs in fraud case during Udaariyaan days, ‘I had a huge fight…’

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey turned producers for one of the longest-running television shows, Udaariyaan. Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla for the Behind The Success segment, the couple shared what motivated them to step into the shoes of producers, their struggle in the early days, and more. They also revealed that they had lost a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakhs while setting up their production house.

Recalling the early days, Sargun Mehta reveals that she and Ravi Dubey wrote the serial without any prior experience. However, the latter gives the entire credit. Recalling the fraud, the actress says, “Udaariyaan ke waqt we emptied our accounts. And humara jab set baan raha tha, kisine fraud kiya 70 lakhs. I remember mein set se bahar nikli and Ravi was at shoot for Matsya Kaand.”

(During Udaariyaan, we emptied our accounts. And when our set was being built, someone committed fraud worth 70 lakhs. I remember stepping out of the set while Ravi was shooting for Matsya Kaand.)

She continues, “I had a huge fight with the art director, and my security was holding me only because I was so angry at them. And humara show on air jaane wala tha 15 din mein. And it looked like a blank floor.”

(I had a massive fight with the art director, and my security had to hold me back because I was so angry at them. Our show was supposed to go on air in 15 days, and all we had was a blank floor.)

Sargun adds that she cried in the car and wondered if they had taken the wrong step or if turning into producers was too big of a responsibility for them. However, her husband was calm and supportive. She adds, “Ravi was being calm and said, ‘Gayi na? Nazar utar gayii, aa jayega kaam karo. Dobara kama lenge.’ Those 4-5 months was a nightmare.”

(Ravi stayed calm and said, ‘It’s gone, right? The bad luck is gone. Work hard, and we’ll earn it back.’)

For the unversed, Udaariyaan starred Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya, among others.

