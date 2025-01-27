EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash recalls being angry when she met Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, ‘Because it was…’

Tejasswi Prakash, the popular actress who never fails to impress with her onscreen presence has returned to television with Celebrity MasterChef. The actress enjoys immense popularity and fans like to stay updated about her professional and personal achievements. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla for our Behind The Success segment, the actress opened up about her fan girl moment with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

As we showed Tejasswi Prakash, pictures of her with Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the actress shared her experience of meeting them. She recalled, “This is my days in Swarigini. Bajirao Mastani ka promotion was happening and Ranveer and Deepika had come to the set and I was obsessed.”

Watch the full conversation with Tejasswi Prakash below:

She continued, “I was so angry because it was a shoot day and the entire sequence was that something was happening, and mein chhup chhup ke dekh rahi hu the whole thing that was happening. Wo poore sequence mein, mein burkha mein hu, toh Ranveer aur Deepika ne meri shakal hi nahi dekhi.”

Check out the picture of Tejasswi Prakash with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

“So, at the end when I took off the burkha and I asked them ki can I get a picture with you guys, they finally saw my face. They were like, ‘you’re so pretty’ and I was like thank you. Both of them complimented me,” added the Naagin fame.

For the unversed, Prakash played the leading role of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini and this serial put her into the spotlight. Besides serials, she has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Talking about her recent stints, after Naagin 6, the actress was not seen on television. She made her comeback with Celebrity MasterChef which premieres tonight (January 27).

