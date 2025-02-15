EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sidharth Sagar on whether India is ready for Samay Raina’s dark comedy

Comedian-turned-actor Sidharth Sagar recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Hindi Rush. The actor got candid and made several interesting revelations. While talking about comedy and his career, he shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

Sidharth Sagar admits he has seen a few clips of India’s Got Latent. So, we ask him if he thinks India is ready for dark comedy. The Kapil Sharma Show fame shares, “Agar log usko pasand kar rahe hain, they are ready. Is baat ka praman hain jsika show chal raha hain, toh log ready hain. Jo log bhi keh raha hain ye nahi hona chahiye, unhe ye nahi pata virodhabas se cheezein badhti hain. Jitna aap rebel karte ho, cheezein utni badh jati hain."

(If people are liking it, they are ready. The proof of this is that the show is running successfully, which means people are ready. Those who say this shouldn’t happen don’t realize that opposition only fuels growth. The more you rebel, the bigger things become.)

Check out the full interaction with Sidharth Sagar below:

The Kapil Sharma Show fame gives an example from his daily life and shares that once he asked his parents to join him in watching a video of Ashish Chanchlani’s YouTube video around sex. His father was awkward for a few minutes, but then all of them started laughing together. He shares that as the awkward phase passes, the acceptance settles in.

Further, continuing his thoughts on Samay Riana's show, India's Got Latent, he says, "Mere hisaab se kuch bhi galat nahi hain. Jo galat dikhta hain, wo bhi sahi hain, isliye ho raha hain. Aaj ke din mein sirf purna svikrity hi jawab hain mere haar pareshani ka."

(In my opinion, nothing is truly wrong. Even what seems wrong is actually right, which is why it is happening. In today’s time, complete acceptance is the only answer to all my problems.)

For the unversed, Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has been making headlines for the legal trouble it ran into following Ranveer Allahbadia's indecent remarks on the show.